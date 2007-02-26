Pastrykingz, a journey into the arts, is the brainchild of James and Aubrey, a couple living in the suburbs of Pittsburgh, PA. The Pastrykingz family lives with their small dog, Gordy Bug, who is the real king of the household.





The Pastrykingz house is filled with art, much like the art we sell here. James, the artist, has always created art, and after a major health setback, he turned to art to help him heal.





Together, with his life partner, Aubrey, the have created Pastrykingz to share his art with the world.